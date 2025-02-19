HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man sues PVR INOX for too many ads before movie, wins

Man sues PVR INOX for too many ads before movie, wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2025 11:59 IST

x

A district consumer court in Bengaluru has found theatre chain PVR INOX at fault for delaying film screenings by airing excessive advertisements, calling it an "unfair" trade practice.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The court also ordered the multiplex chain to pay Rs 1 lakh in punitive damages and ensure that the actual start time of movies is clearly communicated to viewers.

The case was brought forward by a Bengaluru resident who, along with two family members, attended a 4.05 pm show of Sam Bahadur in December 2023.

However, the feature film only began at 4.30 pm after a long series of advertisements, disrupting their schedule and wasting their time.

The complainant was awarded Rs 20,000 for the inconvenience and mental distress caused, along with Rs 8,000 to cover litigation costs.

 

The court highlighted that in today's fast-paced world, time is valuable, and no business has the right to profit from consumers' time and money unfairly.

Spending 25 to 30 minutes watching advertisements is a significant waste of time, especially for individuals with tight schedules. People seek entertainment for relaxation, but that does not mean they have no other responsibilities, the court observed.

PVR INOX defended its practice by citing government regulations that require the screening of public service announcements (PSAs) before movies.

However, the court noted that these guidelines limit such screenings to a maximum of 10 minutes.

The complainant had recorded the advertisements as evidence, prompting PVR INOX to argue that this violated anti-piracy laws.

The court dismissed this claim, clarifying that only the advertisements, not the film itself, were recorded, and this was done to highlight an issue affecting many moviegoers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kerala man wins $1m lottery after surviving Emirates crash-landing
Kerala man wins $1m lottery after surviving Emirates crash-landing
A family's fight to win a murdered man's insurance claim
A family's fight to win a murdered man's insurance claim
Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over loss of milk
Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over loss of milk
Mediclaim rejected on assumptions? Fight it out
Mediclaim rejected on assumptions? Fight it out
How she won her battle against an insurance firm
How she won her battle against an insurance firm

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Discover India's 8 Cutest, Smallest Airports

webstory image 2

Dip Dip Hooray! 9 Totally Scoopable Dip Recipes

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as Chief Election Commissioner1:03

Gyanesh Kumar takes charge as Chief Election Commissioner

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural development1:59

Gujarat's Dhaj village sets example for sustainable rural...

CT 2025: Pakistan practices hard ahead of New Zealand clash2:35

CT 2025: Pakistan practices hard ahead of New Zealand clash

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD