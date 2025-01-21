HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over loss of milk

Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over loss of milk

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 21, 2025 10:36 IST

A resident of Bihar has lodged a case in a local court, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caused him to drop a pail of milk resulting in a loss of Rs 250.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution during the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan', at Bapu Sabhaghar in Patna. Photograph: @RahulGandhi/C

The bizarre development has taken place in Samastipur district, where complainant Mukesh Chaudhary claimed that he received a shock upon hearing Gandhi's "fight against the Indian state" remark last week.

"I was in such a state of shock that my bucket full of five litres of milk, priced at Rs 50 per litre, slipped off my hand. Rahul Gandhi was threatening the sovereignty of the nation," alleged Chaudhary.

 

The resident of Sonupur village also showed the media a copy of his petition, filed in the civil court of Rosera sub-division, seeking trial of Gandhi under various BNS sections, including 152 that pertains to sedition.

It was not known whether the petition had been admitted by the court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
