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Home  » News » Man Stabbed In Delhi After Resisting Harassment Of Wife

Man Stabbed In Delhi After Resisting Harassment Of Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 19:52 IST

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A Delhi man was brutally stabbed after bravely confronting a group attempting to harass his wife in Old Seelampur, leading to arrests and an ongoing police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man was stabbed in Old Seelampur, Delhi, after confronting individuals attempting to harass his wife.
  • Delhi police have apprehended one adult and two juveniles in connection with the stabbing incident.
  • The incident occurred in Halan Chowk near the railway track in Old Seelampur.
  • A special investigation team was formed, utilising CCTV footage and local intelligence to track down the suspects.
  • The knife used in the crime was allegedly purchased online, and the role of a younger brother in the procurement is under investigation.

A man was allegedly stabbed in east Delhi's Old Seelampur area after he resisted an attempt by four people to "misbehave" with his wife, police said on Friday.

One man and two juveniles have been apprehended in this connection while another juvenile is said to be absconding and efforts are on to trace him, they added.

 

The incident took place in Halan Chowk near the railway track in Old Seelampur on the night of May 13, when the victim was walking with his wife, they said.

Details of the Attack

According to police, four persons approached the couple and attempted to misbehave with the woman.

"When her husband objected and resisted, the accused allegedly assaulted them both and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing," the officer said.

Police said information regarding the incident was received at Gandhi Nagar police station after the man was admitted to GTB Hospital with stab injuries.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Based on the victim's statement, an FIR was registered on May 14 and an investigation was initiated, the officer said.

A special investigation team was formed to trace the accused, he said.

During investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area and adjoining routes, and successfully tracked the movement of four suspects and identified their escape route.

Using technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, the team apprehended one man and two juveniles -- both around 17 years of age. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sehwaj (25). Another juvenile involved in the incident is absconding and will be apprehended soon, police said.

Accused Confession and Weapon Recovery

During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in the attack.

Police said one of the apprehended juveniles disclosed that the knife used in the crime had allegedly been purchased through an online e-commerce platform using the credentials of his younger brother, aged around 15 years.

The role of the younger boy in procurement of the weapon is being verified as part of the investigation. The weapon of offence has also been recovered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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