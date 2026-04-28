Father And Son Booked For Obstructing ED Search In Raipur

A father and son in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, have been booked for allegedly obstructing Enforcement Directorate officials during a money laundering investigation search.

Key Points A father and son in Raipur have been booked for allegedly obstructing ED officials during a search related to a money laundering probe.

The FIR was filed after the duo allegedly prevented ED officials from entering their premises and initiating a search.

The accused are charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for obstructing a public servant.

The ED raids are connected to alleged irregularities in compensation distribution for land acquired for the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor.

A man and his son have been booked for allegedly obstructing Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a search at their home in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district in connection with a money laundering probe, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered at the Abhanpur police station on Monday night based on a complaint filed by an official of the central agency's Raipur Zonal Office, a police official said.

The duo, Satya Narayan Gandhi and his son Jai Prakash, residents of Abhanpur town, was booked under sections 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, he said.

Charges Filed Against Father And Son

According to the complaint, when an ED team reached the father-son duo's residence to conduct a search in a money laundering case, they prevented officials from entering the premises and initiating their work, the official said.

Both individuals turned aggressive and abused members of the search team. Jai Prakash Gandhi also allegedly pushed Niraj Kumar Singh, Deputy Director at the ED's Raipur Zonal Office, when he sought the family's cooperation to carry out the lawful action, he said.

ED Raids Linked To Land Compensation Irregularities

Sources in the ED said the raids were conducted in Abhanpur and other locations on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution of compensation for land acquired for the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor under the Bharatmala road project in Raipur district between 2021 and 2022.