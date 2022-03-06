News
Rediff.com  » News » Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp as colleague opens fire

Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp as colleague opens fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 06, 2022 14:51 IST
Five Border Security Force personnel were killed while another was critically injured on Sunday in a fratricidal incident at a force camp in Punjab's border town of Amritsar, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place between 9:30 and 9:45 am when constable Sateppa SK allegedly used his service rifle and sprayed bullets on five of his colleagues, an officer said.

The accused constable was among those killed.

 

However, it was not immediately clear if he shot himself or if he was fired upon by others.

The incident took place at the campus of the 144th battalion in Khasa area of the district, about 12-13 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

A BSF spokesperson said that in an unfortunate incident, five BSF troops were killed at a force camp in Amritsar in a fratricidal incident

The sixth jawan is critical and is admitted to a hospital.

The victims include personnel in the ranks of constable and head constable.

The spokesperson said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

Officials did not say what was the reason or provocation that led the accused to fire at his colleagues.

Senior officers of the border force and Punjab Police were at the spot, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
