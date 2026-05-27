Man Arrested For Setting Fire To Woman's Home After Marriage

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Gorakhpur for allegedly committing arson on a woman's home after learning about her marriage, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a woman's house in Gorakhpur after learning of her marriage.

The accused was previously in contact with the woman and became angry after she stopped communicating with him.

The man and two associates allegedly sprinkled petrol inside the house and set it on fire.

Family members escaped the fire safely with the help of neighbours.

Police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to arrest the other two suspects involved in the arson.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a woman's house in the Chiluatal area here after learning about her marriage, police said on Wednesday.

Arrest and Investigation Details

Police said the accused, Rohit Sahani, a resident of Siktaur Maniram village under the Chiluatal police station limits, was previously in contact with the woman.

However, she had apparently stopped communicating with him after her marriage was fixed elsewhere, they said.

Police alleged that Rohit, angered by the development, reached the woman's house around 1:30 am on Tuesday night with two associates, identified as Karan and Arun and set the house on fire.

The trio allegedly sprinkled petrol inside the house, set it ablaze, and then fled the scene, police said.

Damage and Aftermath

A scooter and clothes inside the house were damaged in the fire, police said.

Family members escaped safely and extinguished the fire with neighbours' help.

In a complaint lodged with police, the victim's brother alleged that the accused also threatened to kill the entire family.

Police Action

Chiluatal SHO Suraj Singh said an FIR was registered after the complaint, and the main accused was arrested within hours.

He said raids are underway to arrest the two other accused involved in the incident.