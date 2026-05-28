Kerala Man Returns Home After Landmark Blood Money Appeal

After a remarkable crowdfunding effort, Abdul Rahim, sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia, has returned to Kerala, marking an emotional reunion with his family after two decades.

Key Points Abdul Rahim returns to Kerala after 20 years in Saudi prison.

Rs 34 crore blood money was raised via crowdfunding to secure his release.

Rahim was imprisoned for allegedly causing the death of a Saudi boy in 2006.

His return coincided with Bakrid, doubling the joy for his community.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him reunite with his mother.

Abdul Rahim, who was facing a death sentence in Saudi Arabia and was released after paying blood money of Rs 34 crore, raised via crowdfunding, returned to his home state Kerala on Thursday after two decades of imprisonment in the Gulf nation.

After landing at the Karipur airport here, he was escorted outside by his relatives as Rahim shed tears of happiness on being able to finally return to his homeland.

He was hugged by businessman Bobby Chemmanur, who was present at the airport to welcome him, and Rahim waved to the people and media who had gathered there and showed them the 'thumbs-up' sign.

Emotional Reunion After Years Apart

"I am thankful to everyone who helped me," he told reporters here before boarding a car to go home to his mother who had been waiting for his return for nearly two decades from Saudi Arabia where he had gone for a job in 2006.

At his home, while his mother awaited his return, his friends and local residents gathered in large numbers to welcome him.

The locals and Rahim's friends were in high spirits as his return coincided with Bakrid.

"It doubles our happiness," they told reporters.

Community Celebrates Rahim's Homecoming

Upon reaching his home, Rahim hugged his mother on the doorstep amid cheers from the gathered crowd.

He then waved to the crowd as tears streamed down his face and was unable to speak for a while to reporters.

He then again kissed and tightly hugged his mother as they both wept with joy.

"I am thankful to everyone who helped me and made it possible for me to see my mother again," Rahim said.

He also hugged his relatives and friends.

The Case That United Kerala

Rahim had spent nearly two decades behind bars in the Gulf nation for allegedly killing a Saudi boy in 2006.

He was rescued from the gallows by the people of Kerala who rallied together to raise an astounding Rs 34 crore in four days to save him before the deadline of April 18, 2024.

The only chance for Rahim, a native of Kozhikode, to live was to pay the blood money of 15 million Saudi Riyals which comes to around Rs 34 crore.

Rahim was jailed in 2006 after he allegedly accidentally caused the death of a specially-abled boy whom he was taking care of.

He was sentenced to death in 2018 after the family of the Saudi boy refused to grant amnesty.