Drunk man kills wife in Mathura, buries body in field

Drunk man kills wife in Mathura, buries body in field

April 12, 2025 13:26 IST

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura allegedly killed his wife following an argument in drunken condition and later buried her body in a field, police said on Saturday.

The crime, which occurred in the Sukhdevpur village under Jamunapar police station, came to light after the victim's brother-in-law informed the police, following which the accused was taken into custody, the police said, adding the accused confessed during interrogation.

The body was recovered from the field and the accused has been sent to jail, the police said.

 

"The incident occurred on Thursday night. The accused, Vijay, a mason, allegedly pushed his 30-year-old wife Rekha off the roof following an argument under the influence of alcohol.

"After she died on the spot, he dragged the body to the field at night and buried it in a pit. The next morning, he behaved as if nothing had happened. When his father noticed Rekha was missing and asked about her, Vijay admitted to killing her. His younger brother then informed the police," he said.

Investigations revealed that Vijay was involved in an affair with a differently-abled woman, with whom he often chatted on the phone'. Rekha strongly opposed it. The couple had a heated argument over this on the night of the incident, which led to the fatal assault, the officer said.

Police recovered Rekha's body on Friday based on Vijay's confession. The victim's father, Chhitar Singh, a resident of Barauli under Baldev police station, has lodged a formal complaint naming Vijay, his elder brother Rajkumar, younger brothers Kamal and Dinesh, and parents Anita and Prakash, he said.

While Vijay has been arrested and sent to jail, investigations against the others are ongoing, he added.

