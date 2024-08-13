News
Rajasthan man ties wife to bike, drags her around

Rajasthan man ties wife to bike, drags her around

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 13, 2024 19:59 IST
A woman in Rajasthan's Nagaur district was allegedly thrashed by her alcoholic husband, tied to a motorcycle and dragged around their village, police said on Tuesday.

A video purporting to show the woman tied to the motorcycle and being dragged behind it was circulated on social media, following which her husband was arrested.

Panchaudi police station assistant sub-inspector Surendra Kumar said the alleged incident occurred nearly a month ago in the Naharsinghpura village.

 

Premaram Meghwal (32) allegedly thrashed his wife before tying her to his motorcycle and dragging her behind it, he said.

A video of the incident surfaced online on Monday, following which the police probed into the matter and arrested the accused.

The woman is currently living with her relatives. She did not report the matter to the police.

The accused was arrested on Monday for disturbing the peace, the police said.

His neighbours said Meghwal was an alcoholic and regularly thrashed his wife. He did not let her talk to anyone in the village either, the police added.

Kumar said the matter was being investigated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
