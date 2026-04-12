Fake IB Officer Arrested at Bihar Railway Station

A man was apprehended at Gayaji railway station in Bihar after being caught impersonating an Intelligence Bureau officer and presenting a forged ID, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested at Gayaji railway station for falsely claiming to be an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer.

The arrest was a joint effort by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The suspect presented a fake IB identity card, which was discovered upon verification with the local IB unit.

An investigation is underway to determine the man's motives and any accomplices.

A man posing as an IB officer was arrested from Gayaji railway station in Bihar, officials said on Sunday.

The arrest was made during a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) at platform 6 of the railway station on Saturday, an official statement said.

"The joint team intercepted a suspicious individual who, upon questioning, identified himself as a Junior Investigation Officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and was found engaging in unauthorised activities on the railway premises," it added.

An identity card purportedly issued by the Intelligence Bureau was seized from his possession, but, upon verification with the local IB unit in Gayaji, it was found to be fake, officials said, adding a case was registered against him and further investigation is underway.