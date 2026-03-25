Hyderabad Man Held in Mother-in-Law Murder Case Stemming from Relationship Dispute

In a shocking case from Hyderabad, a man has been arrested for murdering his mother-in-law, allegedly due to her opposition to his relationship with her minor daughter, highlighting the tragic consequences of inter-caste marriage disputes.

Key Points A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Hyderabad for the murder of his minor wife's mother, who opposed their relationship.

The murder was allegedly committed in May 2025, with the victim's body buried at her residence.

The motive behind the murder was the mother's disapproval of the relationship due to caste differences and the girl being a minor.

The accused and the minor girl planned the murder together, with the girl assisting in the crime.

The case was initially registered as a missing person report before being upgraded to a murder investigation based on the man's confession.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and a minor girl, whom he married, was apprehended for allegedly murdering the latter's mother in May last year and burying her body at her residence here for opposing their relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the 40-year-old woman, who had opposed the relationship of her young daughter, for she was a minor (17-year-old) and he belonged to a different caste, was exhumed from the deceased person's house at the Kowkoor area based on the confession of the man, they said.

The man, a driver, and the woman's younger daughter planned to kill her as she was continuously opposing their relationship, a release from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said.

As per their pre-plan, he stabbed her chest on May 12 last year with a knife while the minor girl helped him kill. The woman died on the spot, it said.

They wrapped the body, hid it under a bed, cleaned the scene, and later buried it inside the house using cement and sand, police said.

Later in October 2025, the woman's elder daughter, in a complaint filed at Jawaharnagar Police station, stated that her mother, a maid servant, who had gone to work on May 12, 2025, did not return home and that her phone was switched off. The police registered a case of a woman missing and probed the matter.

Asked about the delay in filing the complaint, a police official said the elder daughter stated that she was under the impression that her mother, who was not staying with her husband, may have been living with another man.

It was during the course of the investigation that the man was brought to the police station on suspicion and interrogated. He confessed that he became acquainted with the deceased woman's younger daughter in December 2023 and developed a relationship with her, and the woman opposed that, police said.

The man and the girl continued their relationship even as he was arrested twice in October 2024 and January 2025 after POCSO cases were registered against him based on the complaint of the deceased, police said.

Due to the woman's continuous opposition to their relationship, the duo killed her in May 2025, police added.

They misled the woman's elder daughter by claiming that floor repairs were carried out due to a rat menace, even as they destroyed the woman's mobile phone.

The duo continued living together, and after the girl became pregnant, he married her in January this year. She gave birth to a male child about two months ago, police said.

Based on the evidence and confession of the accused, the missing case was altered into a murder case, and sections of BNS dealing with the destruction of evidence were invoked too, police said.

The man was arrested, and the Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) girl was apprehended, police added.