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Hyderabad Man Dismembers Cousin in Property Row Killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 22:36 IST

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In a shocking case in Hyderabad, a man has been arrested for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of his cousin over a contentious property dispute, highlighting the deadly consequences of unresolved family conflicts.

Key Points

  • A man in Hyderabad allegedly murdered his cousin following a heated argument over a shared property.
  • The accused dismembered the victim's body and disposed of the parts in a nearby lake to conceal the crime.
  • The property dispute arose from the victim's demand for her share of the jointly purchased property.
  • Police recovered the body parts during a search after the victim was reported missing, leading to the arrest of the accused.

A man allegedly killed his cousin over a property dispute and threw her body parts in a lake, police said on Wednesday.

The man has been arrested.

 

The accused hit the woman (40) last month with a stick following an argument over a property issue resulting in her death. The accused (32) then kept her body in a bathroom.

The next day he took the body, with the help of another person, to a lake where he cut her legs with a saw and threw the body parts into the water body.

The accused and the deceased had purchased a property jointly and she demanded him to transfer her share which the former did not want to.

The woman , a widow, picked up a quarrel with him as he objected to her "intimacy" with a person, police said, citing the arrested person's claims.

The body parts were recovered while trying to trace her as she went missing, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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