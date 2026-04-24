Man Wounded After Friends' Knife Attack In Delhi

A man in Delhi sustained injuries after being attacked with a knife by his friends, prompting a police investigation and an attempted murder charge.

Key Points A man in Delhi's Krishna Nagar was injured in a knife attack by his friends.

The victim, identified as Nazeem, was taken to hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Police have registered an FIR for attempted murder and are searching for the suspects.

A forensic team collected evidence from the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

A man sustained injuries after his friends attacked him with a knife in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area, police said on Friday.

A PCR call regarding a quarrel was received at 9 pm on Thursday, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

On reaching the location, police found that the injured, identified as Nazeem, had already been shifted to Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan Hospital for treatment, while the alleged attackers fled, a police officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

"After receiving treatment, Nazeem was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for further medical attention," the officer said.

During treatment, the injured told the police that a few of his friends attacked him with a sharp weapon following a quarrel and then escaped from the spot. Police said Nazeem sustained incised wounds on the left side of his upper abdomen and on his left hand.

A forensic team arrive at the scene, and collected evidence as part of the investigation. Police have filed an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 109 ( attempt to murder) and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is in progress.