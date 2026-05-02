Gujarat Man Held For Allegedly Promoting ISIS Ideology

A 32-year-old man in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly using social media to promote ISIS ideology and incite Islamic war, posing a threat to India's sovereignty.

Key Points A man in Gujarat's Kutch has been arrested for allegedly promoting ISIS ideology on social media.

The accused, Fakirmamad Gagda, used multiple social media accounts to spread his message.

Gagda allegedly shared posts promoting Islamic war, Khilafat, and Jihad, posing a threat to India's integrity.

Police have registered a case against Gagda under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in Gujarat's Kutch district for allegedly promoting the ideology of ISIS, a terrorist organisation, on social media, officials said on Saturday.

Accused Fakirmamad Gagda, a resident of Bhuj in Kutch, was arrested on Friday, they said.

ISIS Ideology Promotion On Social Media

He allegedly posted videos, writings and images promoting a particular ideology, an official release from West Kutch-Bhuj Special Operations Group (SOG) said.

After his mobile phones were checked, it was found that the accused had created multiple Instagram and Facebook accounts under different names.

Threat To National Security

"It came to light that he was following the ideology of the terrorist organisation ISIS and also shared posts on social media that misled people into gathering for Islamic war, Khilafat and Jihad, thereby posing a threat to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India," the release said.

Police have registered a case against Gagda under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it said.