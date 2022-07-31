NIA conducts raids in 4 states in crackdown on ISIS; 3 questioned in Guj

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted searches at several places in Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in connection with cases of Islamic State activities.

The NIA on Sunday conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh in a case pertaining to the activities of terror group ISIS, the agency said.

The searches led to the seizure of incriminating documents and material, it said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress, the agency said.

The agency conducted searches in Kerala in connection with a case pertaining to the arrest of Sathik Batcha alias 'ICAMA Sathik', who along with four others had attempted to kill police personnel during a vehicle check in February.

The searches were conducted in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala and led to the seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The NIA said the case pertains to the arrest of Batcha who along with four others was intercepted while driving in a black Scorpio at Nidur in Mayiladuthurai on February 21.

They were stopped by a police team tasked to secure the accused in a case registered in the Mayiladuthurai police station and they attempted to run over the police party, the spokesperson said.

The official said the case was initially registered on February 21 and re-registered by NIA on April 30 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the NIA said.

The NIA conducted searches in four districts of Gujarat on Sunday in a case pertaining to the activities of ISIS terror group, the agency said.

The searches were carried out in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts, and incriminating documents/material were recovered during the action, the NIA said.

The Gujarat ATS said three persons were being questioned.

"But there is nothing more to disclose as of now," the ATS said in a statement.

The searches were carried out in a suo-motu case registered by the agency on June 25 under sections 153A and 153B of Indian Penal Code, and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, it said.

The NIA conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra on Sunday in a case pertaining to ISIS activities.

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, NIA said in a statement.

The case was registered by NIA last month.