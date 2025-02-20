HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man goes to Kumbh, leaves ailing mother locked at home

Man goes to Kumbh, leaves ailing mother locked at home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 20:05 IST

x

A man allegedly locked his ailing mother at home in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district and went to Prayagraj for a holy dip in Maha Kumbh along with his wife, children and in-laws, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Devotees throng at Triveni Sangam to take a dip during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh', in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police rescued the 65-year-old mother from a quarter of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in Subhash Nagar colony under Ramgarh police station limit on Wednesday.

The woman was locked in the home since Monday and survived on Chura (flattened rice). The neighbours came to know about her when she cried in hunger for help, police said.

 

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said, "The elderly woman, identified as Sanju Devi, was locked by her son, Akhilesh Kumar, in his CCL quarter since Monday. Kumar along with his family went to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. She was rescued on Wednesday after her daughter informed police."

He said that Kumar is a CCL employee.

Kumar informed police that his mother was unwell and they came to Prayagraj after making all arrangements for her food and drink, another police officer said.

The woman's daughter Chandni Devi, who resides around five kilometres away from the CCL quarter in Kahubera, said that she got the information about her mother over phone from neighbours.

"Police rescued her after breaking the lock. The neighbours immediately gave her food. She was also given medicines and admitted to CCL hospital," Devi told reporters.

Devi said her brother Akhilesh Kumar got a job in CCL on compassionate ground and he has been working as Shovel operator in Argada area of CCL in Ramgarh district.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Mrityu Kumbh' remark: Shankaracharya backs Mamata
'Mrityu Kumbh' remark: Shankaracharya backs Mamata
Maha Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Maha Kumbh stampede: 'Everyone wanted to take a dip at 3 am'
Cop suspended for 'mixing ash' in food at Maha Kumbh
Cop suspended for 'mixing ash' in food at Maha Kumbh
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
'Largest Peaceful Gathering Of Pilgrims'
'Largest Peaceful Gathering Of Pilgrims'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Get Streetwise: 10 Most Gorgeous Avenues In The World

webstory image 2

11 Amazingly Tempting Bhindi Recipes

webstory image 3

Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 30,000

VIDEOS

Watch: Parvesh Verma's sister's graceful reply on CM question0:52

Watch: Parvesh Verma's sister's graceful reply on CM...

Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi's Chief Minister0:39

Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi's Chief Minister

BJP leaders congratulate Rekha Gupta4:19

BJP leaders congratulate Rekha Gupta

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD