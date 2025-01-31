HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cop suspended for 'mixing ash' in food at Maha Kumbh

Cop suspended for 'mixing ash' in food at Maha Kumbh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 09:36 IST

x

A police officer was suspended on Thursday after a video went viral showing him allegedly mixing ash into the food served at a bhandara (community feast) for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Devotees carry their belongings on their heads at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Thursday. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Action was taken against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, after the video surfaced on social media, said DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

In the footage, a police officer is seen adding ash to the food being prepared over a stove.

 

A user posted the video on social media platform X tagging the DCP Ganga Nagar's account and demanding strict action against the officer for this 'shameful act'.

In response, the official account of DCP Ganga Nagar replied: 'Taking cognisance of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) has suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. Departmental proceedings are underway.'

The video was also shared by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on social media, urging the public to take note of it.

'It is unfortunate that the good efforts of those who are making arrangements to provide food and water to those stranded at the Maha Kumbh are being scuttled due to political animosity. The public should take notice!' the former UP Chief Minister said.

With the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which has seen millions of pilgrims coming to Prayagraj, a number of individuals, groups, and organizations have set up community kitchens to offer free or affordable meals to the visiting devotees.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu
Maha Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu
Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'
Kumbh: 'Everybody's Becoming A VIP'
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
Yogi Surveys Prep For Maha Kumbh Mela
Yogi Surveys Prep For Maha Kumbh Mela
Meet the seer from Assam who has not bathed for 32 yrs
Meet the seer from Assam who has not bathed for 32 yrs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How To Keep Your Apple Device Private & Secure

webstory image 2

The Magic Aloe Vera Does For Your Skin And Hair

webstory image 3

Saina Nehwal's Jungle Safari

VIDEOS

Moment passenger jet crashed into Military Chopper in Washington DC2:26

Moment passenger jet crashed into Military Chopper in...

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights strong India-US ties3:38

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights...

Raveena Tandon spotted with daughter Rasha Thadani at Mumbai Airport1:16

Raveena Tandon spotted with daughter Rasha Thadani at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD