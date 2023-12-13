News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man arrested outside Parliament is a daily wager in Maharashtra

Man arrested outside Parliament is a daily wager in Maharashtra

Source: PTI
December 13, 2023 20:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amol Shinde, arrested for protesting outside the Parliament building on Wednesday, had left his village in Maharashtra's Latur district saying he was going to Delhi to take part in an army recruitment drive, a local police official said.

IMAGE: Amol Shinde being detained by security forces outside Parliament, New Delhi, December 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shinde (25), a resident of Zari village in Chakur tehsil of Latur, was arrested along with Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, after they opened gas canisters that emitted smoke outside the Parliament building and shouted "taanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat."

 

After the incident in Delhi, a team from Latur police visited his house in Zari village.

Shinde belongs to a Scheduled Caste community and is a BA graduate, said a police official based in Chakur. He did odd jobs as a daily wager while preparing for police and army recruitment exams, as per the preliminary information.

Shinde's two brothers and parents also work as daily wagers, he said, adding that one of the brothers works in Panvel near Mumbai.

His parents told the police that Amol left home on December 9 saying he was going to Delhi for an army recruitment drive, the official said.

As he had taken part in such recruitment drives earlier too, his parents did not find it unusual, the official added.

Shinde was not known to be affiliated to any political party or movement, he said.

The incident outside the Parliament building happened minutes after two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a similar-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. The twin incidents came on a day when the nation is observing the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
How the 2 men got Parl passes from Simha's office
How the 2 men got Parl passes from Simha's office
Intruders had passes for 45 mins, but stayed for 2 hrs
Intruders had passes for 45 mins, but stayed for 2 hrs
Major security breach at Parl on anniv of 2001 attack
Major security breach at Parl on anniv of 2001 attack
Poonawalla shells out Rs 1,400 cr to buy London villa
Poonawalla shells out Rs 1,400 cr to buy London villa
Parliament ex-security chief points fingers at lapses
Parliament ex-security chief points fingers at lapses
'Ashwin's been one of my biggest coaches in a way'
'Ashwin's been one of my biggest coaches in a way'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'

'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'

'The security response was very slow'

'The security response was very slow'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances