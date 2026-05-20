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Man arrested for 'sexually assaulting' cow in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 23:58 IST

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Bengaluru police have arrested a 24-year-old delivery partner for sexually assaulting a cow on a roadside after a disturbing video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to widespread outrage and demands for immediate action.

Cow

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for sexually assaulting a cow on a roadside.
  • The incident, which occurred on May 5, came to light on May 17 after a video went viral on social media platform X.
  • Police registered a suo motu case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • The accused, a delivery partner with no prior criminal record, was traced using CCTV footage and technical evidence.

A man was arrested for "sexually assaulting" a cow that was sleeping on a roadside here after a video of the incident recently went viral, police said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old accused, whose identity has not been disclosed by police, was working as a delivery partner and had been residing in the Cottonpet area of the city for the past month, they said.

Investigation and Arrest

The incident occurred around 1.47 am on May 5 at Akkipet Cross Road, police said.

However, the matter came to light on May 17 when a video of the incident was uploaded on the social media platform X by an account holder, who tagged the Bengaluru City Police handle and demanded immediate action against the perpetrator.

Following the incident, police registered a case on their own at Cottonpet police station against the unidentified man under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police verified the digital evidence and traced the location of the incident.

Tracing the Accused

The video showed the suspect arriving on a two-wheeler, scanning the deserted street, and then subjecting the animal to cruelty.

The accused was subsequently traced using CCTV footage from surrounding areas and other technical evidence.

The investigation further revealed that the accused did not have any previous criminal record but displayed perverted behaviour. "Based on the available evidence and his statement, we arrested him in connection with the offence," the officer added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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