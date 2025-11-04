HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bengaluru shocker: Man masturbates in front of woman walking her dog

Bengaluru shocker: Man masturbates in front of woman walking her dog

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 04, 2025 10:24 IST

x

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and subjected to public indecency while walking her dog in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The incident occurred in Indiranagar on November 1, they said.

 

According to the complaint filed by the victim, around 11:57 am, when she was walking her pet, suddenly when an unknown man, believed to be in his 30s, called out 'Madam' to get her attention. When she turned, he allegedly began to publicly expose himself and masturbate.

The complainant stated that the man intentionally targeted her to outrage her modesty.

Shocked by the act, she ran home with her dog and later informed her sister and her friend about the incident.

A case has been registered against the unidentified man for sexual harassment under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused, a senior police officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Student sexually assaulted by 3 near Coimbatore airport
Student sexually assaulted by 3 near Coimbatore airport
'Two guys tried to pull my skirt': Indore model details sexual harassment
'Two guys tried to pull my skirt': Indore model details sexual harassment
Govt teacher arrested for sexually harassing 24 girls
Govt teacher arrested for sexually harassing 24 girls
Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held
Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held
Kannada filmmaker held for 'sexually harassing' TV actress
Kannada filmmaker held for 'sexually harassing' TV actress

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Most Expensive Streets In The World

webstory image 2

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

webstory image 3

10 High-Fibre Recipes For A Healthier You

VIDEOS

Elaborate arrangements to be made for Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath Temple CEO1:58

Elaborate arrangements to be made for Dev Deepawali in...

J&K s Handloom & Handicraft Dept organized To Your Artisan Drive for promoting arts & crafts5:25

J&K s Handloom & Handicraft Dept organized To Your...

Smog chokes Delhi-NCR as AQI stays in Very Poor range, visibility low near Akshardham1:00

Smog chokes Delhi-NCR as AQI stays in Very Poor range,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO