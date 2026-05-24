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Man Held After Teenage Girl Gives Birth In Hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 24, 2026 12:39 IST

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Jharkhand, India, on rape charges after a 14-year-old girl gave birth in a hospital bathroom, leading to a police investigation under the POCSO Act.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was arrested in Giridih, Jharkhand, following the birth of a baby by a 14-year-old girl at a government hospital.
  • The teenage girl gave birth in the hospital bathroom, prompting staff to alert the police.
  • The accused, a close relative of the victim, was arrested based on the statement of the girl's father.
  • A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape.
  • Both the mother and newborn are reported to be healthy and are under medical supervision at another medical centre.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih district on charges of rape after a teenage girl delivered a baby at a government hospital, police said on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl gave birth to the baby in the bathroom of the hospital on Friday evening, prompting hospital staff to alert the police, they said.

 

Arrest and Investigation Details

"Based on the statement of the victim's father, an FIR was registered, and a close relative of the girl was arrested from the Bengabad police station area on Saturday," SDPO (Giridih Sadar) Jitvahan Oraon told PTI.

He said the girl's statement was recorded by a woman police officer, and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections, including 64 (rape), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Hospital Incident and Aftermath

The girl went to the bathroom soon after arriving at the hospital, where she delivered the baby girl, an official said.

She allegedly tried to leave the premises afterwards, but staff members stopped her and informed the police, he said.

"The mother and newborn were later shifted to another medical centre by ambulance. Both are healthy and under medical supervision," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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