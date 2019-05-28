News
Mamata to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

May 28, 2019 20:22 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had a bitter spat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, has been invited to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, which she has accepted.

 

"I have spoken to other chief ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program, we thought of attending it. Yes, I will go," she told media in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The two leaders had indulged in a war of words during the campaign period in the run-up to the elections, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 42.

The TMC's victory was reduced from 34 in 2014 to 22 in 2019.

Modi will be sworn in for a second term as the prime minister on Thursday at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Source: ANI
