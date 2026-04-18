Banerjee Accuses Modi Of Spreading Falsehoods In Speeches

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of delivering speeches filled with falsehoods that fail to provide any real assistance to the impoverished.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee criticised Narendra Modi's speeches, calling them a 'pack of lies' that offer no relief to the poor.

Banerjee accused the BJP regime of being led by individuals who previously incited riots.

She invoked Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi as symbols of unity and harmony.

Banerjee highlighted the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to pass in the Lok Sabha, which aimed to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday stepped up her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his address to the nation, saying his speeches offered no relief to the poor and were "nothing but a pack of lies".

Speaking at a rally in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said, "I hear the prime minister will again address the nation with yet another web of falsehoods. People will not get rations by listening to his speech. His speeches are nothing but a pack of lies."

Banerjee Criticises Failed Women's Reservation Bill

Modi is scheduled to speak to the nation at 8.30 pm, a day after the BJP-led government failed to secure passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The bill sought to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies before the 2029 Lok Sabha polls through a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

The legislation required a two-thirds majority but failed to cross the mark, with 298 MPs voting in favour and 230 against. It needed 352 votes to be passed.

Broader Political Attack On BJP

Banerjee also launched a broader political attack on the BJP, alleging that people who had once fomented communal tensions were now in charge of the country.

"Under the BJP regime, those who once incited riots have now risen to become the leaders of the country," she said.

Invoking National Leaders

Invoking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi, the Trinamool Congress supremo said India's true leaders had stood for unity and harmony.

"The real leaders of this nation have always been towering figures like Bose and Mahatma Gandhi, who united the country through ideals of freedom, secularism and harmony, not those who thrive on division, hatred and violence," she said.

Political rhetoric often intensifies in the lead-up to elections, and these statements reflect the ongoing tensions between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The Election Commission of India oversees the Model Code of Conduct during election periods, which governs permissible statements by political figures.