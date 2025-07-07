Mamata shielding Kaliganj blast accused, alleges victim's mother

The mother of Tamanna Khatun, who was killed in a bomb explosion during an alleged violent celebration of the Kaliganj bypoll results, on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not allowing the police to conduct a proper investigation into the death of her daughter.

IMAGE: Union minister and Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar (right) meets the family members of the Kaliganj blast victim in Kolkata, June 27, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased's mother Sabina said that she would hold a hunger strike till death if justice is not delivered.

Sabina alleged that the accused were roaming freely in the locality and the police did not arrest them.

"I want punishment for the murderers of my daughter. I can see them roaming freely. It is Mamata Banerjee who is not allowing the police to work (investigate the matter). Mamata is forcing me to hold a hunger strike till death to get justice for my daughter," Sabina alleged.

Sabina was speaking to reporters after she met with a team of the National Commission for Women, which visited her residence in Kaliganj on Monday.

The NCW team, led by member Dr Archana Majumdar, visited Tamanna's residence and spoke with Sabina.

"Twenty-four people have been named in the FIR, and only 10 arrested. Fourteen others are roaming in the locality," she claimed.

Tamanna, the 13-year-old school student, was killed on June 23 in the Malandi village of Barochandgar area in Nadia district after bombs were allegedly hurled from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally taken out even before the results of the Kaliganj assembly bypoll were officially announced.

The police said that the girl's death could have occurred after she was hit by the splinters of the bomb, which was hurled during a clash between two groups in the locality over a rivalry.

"What will she do with the compensation? The probe should be neutral and conducted quickly," the NCW member said.