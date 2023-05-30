News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mamata seeks Centre's nod to go to Manipur, says she wants to be with the people

Mamata seeks Centre's nod to go to Manipur, says she wants to be with the people

Source: PTI
May 30, 2023 19:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has written to the Centre, seeking permission to visit the strife-torn state of Manipur.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to officials, the Trinamool Congress supremo has been closely monitoring incidents in the northeastern state.

Questioning the "delay" by central leaders in reaching out to Manipur, she also said the "country wants to know the real picture in Manipur".

"I want to be with the people of Manipur -- I have no intention to breach any protocol but wish to be with the peace-loving people of the state,” Banerjee told reporters at Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat, adding that she had sent the letter to the central government on Monday.

 

She had last week accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to create "Manipur-like conflicts" in West Bengal.

To visit, work or do business in Manipur, all people from outside the state require an inner line permit.

However, the permit is issued by the state government and not the Centre.

Banerjee's party, the TMC, has been trying to expand its footprint outside West Bengal without much success.

While it managed to win five seats in the recently held elections to the Meghalaya assembly, the party drew a blank in polls to the Tripura assembly.

The TMC used to have one MLA in the Manipur assembly, prior to the elections held last year.

However, TMC legislator Tongbram Robindro had joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 elections.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in strife-torn Manipur on Monday night to try to restore peace by hammering out a solution between the warring communities.

The northeastern state, afflicted by ethnic conflict for nearly a month, witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for several weeks. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Challenges in Manipur haven't disappeared, but...: CDS
Challenges in Manipur haven't disappeared, but...: CDS
Cong leaders meet President Murmu over Manipur crisis
Cong leaders meet President Murmu over Manipur crisis
Army rounds up 25 miscreants with arms in Manipur
Army rounds up 25 miscreants with arms in Manipur
Why FDI flow into India contracted during 2022-23
Why FDI flow into India contracted during 2022-23
How Indian airports will be able to allot new flights
How Indian airports will be able to allot new flights
Delhi teen murder: Sahil in police custody for 2 days
Delhi teen murder: Sahil in police custody for 2 days
Naval investiture to be held in evening for 1st time
Naval investiture to be held in evening for 1st time
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Amit Shah visits scene of worst rioting in Manipur

Amit Shah visits scene of worst rioting in Manipur

Dedicated Phone Lines To End Manipur Rumours

Dedicated Phone Lines To End Manipur Rumours

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances