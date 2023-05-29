News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army rounds up 25 miscreants with arms in Manipur

Army rounds up 25 miscreants with arms in Manipur

Source: PTI
May 29, 2023 21:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 25 miscreants with arms, ammunition and grenades have been rounded up by Indian Army and paramilitary forces across ethnic-strife riven Manipur, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Three miscreants along with an Insas rifle with magazine, 60 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, a Chinese hand grenade and a detonator were apprehended in the New Checkon area of Imphal East district by the Indian Army, May 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A spokesperson for the defence forces said a number of people were detained with weapons after fresh incidents of firing and clashes broke out in and around Imphal valley on Sunday.

"During operations in Sanasabi, Gwaltabi and Shabunkhol Khunao in YKPI Bowl in the hilly region of Imphal East district, Army apprehended 22 miscreants with weapons and other war like stores.

"Five 12-bore double barrel rifles, three single barrel rifles, one country made weapon with double bore and one muzzle loaded weapon were recovered," he said in a statement.

 

Army mobilised several columns to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) and undertake search operations after getting specific intelligence about armed miscreants venturing out for burning of houses, he added.

"While operating in the area, the Army columns were fired upon from automatic weapons by miscreants who were trying to burn the houses," the spokesperson said.

In Imphal city, a mobile check post stopped a car with three passengers on Sunday night, he added.

"On being stopped, the miscreants got down from the car and attempted to flee. All three miscreants were however apprehended by alert troops on ground," he said.

One Insas rifle with magazine, 60 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, one Chinese hand grenade and one detonator were also recovered, he added.

In all 25 miscreants were caught and handed over, along with weapons and munitions, to the Manipur police.

"Swift action by the Army averted loss of precious lives and multiple incidents of arson," the statement said.

The defence PRO also said that Sugnu and Serou villages of Kakching district witnessed violent clashes on Sunday which saw the army intervening to rescue people affected.

"Villagers of both the communities were stranded in pockets under the protection of security forces. In a major evacuation drive organised by Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with the police, state administration and civil society organisations, nearly 2000 Meitei villagers were evacuated from Serou to Pangaltabi relief camp," he added.

While aerial surveillance cover was given by UAVs, mine protected vehicles and area domination patrols were put in place on ground to ensure safe and incident free evacuation, the official said.

"Similarly, nearly 328 Kuki villagers were safely evacuated to Sajik Tampak from Sugnu," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
40 militants killed in Manipur; fresh clashes kill 2
40 militants killed in Manipur; fresh clashes kill 2
Security forces carry out op to seize arms in Manipur
Security forces carry out op to seize arms in Manipur
Manipur: Mob tries to gherao Union minister's home
Manipur: Mob tries to gherao Union minister's home
Villagers turn hosts as IAF Apache chopper lands in MP
Villagers turn hosts as IAF Apache chopper lands in MP
BSE, NSE put NDTV under short-term ASM framework
BSE, NSE put NDTV under short-term ASM framework
Gehlot, Pilot meet Kharge, Rahul over Rajasthan crisis
Gehlot, Pilot meet Kharge, Rahul over Rajasthan crisis
RBI found gaps in corporate governance at banks: Das
RBI found gaps in corporate governance at banks: Das
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Uneasy calm in Manipur day after spurt in clashes

Uneasy calm in Manipur day after spurt in clashes

BJP MLA: 'How Will Amit Shah's Visit Help Manipur?'

BJP MLA: 'How Will Amit Shah's Visit Help Manipur?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances