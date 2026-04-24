Mamata Banerjee Attacks Modi Over Yamuna Pollution Claims

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pollution of the Yamuna River, contrasting it with the cleaner Hooghly River in her state and highlighting women's safety concerns.

Key Points Mamata Banerjee criticised Narendra Modi over the polluted state of the Yamuna River in Delhi.

Banerjee highlighted the beautification of the Hooghly Riverfront in West Bengal.

She defended women's safety in West Bengal, contrasting it with BJP-ruled states.

Banerjee questioned Amit Shah's alleged threatening remarks against TMC members.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in TMC's victory in the upcoming elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could enjoy a boat ride on the Hooghly in the state because its waters were clean, unlike the Yamuna in Delhi, which she alleged was polluted.

Addressing an election meeting in Howrah, Banerjee said Modi would not be able to undertake a similar boat ride on the Yamuna in the national capital due to pollution, blaming the BJP-led administration there for the river's condition.

Hooghly River Beautification

She said it was good that the prime minister chose to take a boat ride on the Hooghly River, where riverfront areas had been beautified by the state government and civic bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Women's Safety in West Bengal

Responding to Modi's claims about women's safety in Bengal, Banerjee said he should assess the situation himself and compare it with BJP-ruled states.

"See how safe women are here -- in the city, in the state, on the streets -- unlike BJP-ruled places like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, where incidents of attacks on women are reported every day," she said.

"Why do you forget about Hathras and Delhi? Please go to Manipur, which is burning. Why are you silent on Manipur?" she asked.

Controversy Over Remarks

Referring to alleged remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that "TMC tormentors will be hung upside down publicly" after May 4, Banerjee questioned whether a Union minister could issue such threats.

"With all decorum and respect, may I ask if a Union minister can issue any such threat?" she said.

TMC's Election Confidence

The chief minister expressed confidence that her party would secure a decisive mandate in the polls.

"The first phase has already confirmed that TMC will win with a big mandate in the two-phase Assembly polls. The joy of BJP leaders is short-lived," she said.

Banerjee also objected to Shah allegedly describing Kolkata as a city of slums, asserting that it was "among the front-ranking industrial cities in the country".