Mamata meets Shah, raises Assam NRC issue

September 19, 2019 15:16 IST

IMAGE: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee meets home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Photograph: @HMOIndia/Twitter

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and raised the issue of the National Register of Citizens in Assam.

After meeting Shah at his North Block office, the Trinamool Congress chief said many genuine Indians were excluded from the NRC in Assam and she requested the home minister to examine their cases as many of those excluded are Bengali-speaking people, Hindi-speaking, Gorkhas and even Assamese people.

"I have not come to discuss about the NRC in West Bengal, I have come to discuss about the NRC in Assam," Banerjee said after the meeting.

She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and raised the issue of renaming the state.

Banerjee also invited the prime minister to inaugurate a coal block in the state.