Mamata meets PM; talks include changing state's name

September 18, 2019 18:00 IST

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of the two leaders at the official residence of Modi.

Banerjee is seen presenting a bouquet to the prime minister.

Speaking to reporters later, the West Bengal CM said 'the meeting was good'.

"We discussed changing the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla'. He has promised to do something about the matter," she said.

"I have requested the prime minister to attend the programme for world's second-largest coal block Deocha Pachami in Birbhum district after Navratri puja. The project is worth Rs 12,000 crores," Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had described the meeting with the prime minister as a 'courtesy' call.

Banerjee had said she would highlight various issues such as central funds due to the state during her talk with the PM.

IMAGES: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls on PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photographs: Courtesy @PMOIndia/Twitter

With inputs from ANI