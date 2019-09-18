Mamata runs into PM's wife before boarding flight to meet him

September 18, 2019 09:55 IST

"It was a chance meeting and they exchanged greetings. The chief minister also gifted her a sari," the source said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife at the Kolkata airport before boarding her flight to New Delhi and they exchanged pleasantries.

Jashodaben was leaving Kolkata after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand, a source close to the chief minister said.

Banerjee is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday in New Delhi, during which she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state.

Jashodaben had on Monday offered puja at Kalyaneswari temple at Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district of West Bengal. Asansol is around 68 kilometres from Dhanbad.