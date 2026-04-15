Mamata Banerjee Claims Central Forces Searched Her Car, Questions BJP Leaders' Exemption

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims central forces searched her car and accuses the BJP of election misconduct, including distributing money and misusing central agencies, as the state gears up for assembly elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mamata Banerjee alleges central forces searched her car near Kolkata airport, questioning why BJP leaders are not subjected to similar checks.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of misusing central agencies and distributing unaccounted money to influence voters in West Bengal.

The TMC leader claims the BJP is violating the model code of conduct by offering money and distributing 'benami' cards to people.

Banerjee pledges continued support for tea garden workers, promising pattas, wage hikes, and legal assistance regarding provident funds.

The Chief Minister urges voters to report any obstruction at polling booths by central forces during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that central forces tried to search her car when she was travelling to Kolkata airport earlier in the day.

She also questioned why similar checks were not carried out on BJP leaders.

Addressing a poll rally at Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district, Banerjee also accused the BJP of misusing central agencies and bringing "unaccounted money" to poll-bound Bengal.

"Central forces tried to check my car today when I was near Dum Dum airport in Kolkata. I told them to quickly conduct the check. If vehicles of all TMC leaders are being checked, then why not those used by the prime minister, the home minister or other BJP leaders?" she said.

Banerjee also said, "If you have the guts, you check my vehicle every day. I allowed them to search my car today, but they ran away."

The TMC had on Tuesday alleged that its leaders, specifically Abhishek Banerjee, have been "singled out for intrusive checks" of their vehicles by security personnel deputed for the West Bengal Assembly elections, based on "targeted instructions" from the poll panel.

There was no immediate response from the Election Commission to the TMC's allegations.

Accusations of Election Misconduct

Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders, including Union ministers, were violating the model code of conduct.

"The BJP is now offering money to the people of poll-bound Bengal and violating the election code of conduct. They are distributing 'benami' cards. The finance minister has come here and is distributing cards. They are now transferring money to bank accounts of people and will later take this money back," the TMC supremo alleged.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of deploying the entire central machinery to "influence" the polls.

"This time, the BJP has come here with the entire central machinery. Before the polling, they are instructing agencies to arrest TMC leaders. If one of our leaders is arrested, thousands from your party will be apprehended," she claimed.

The TMC supremo also alleged, "Central ministers are bringing money with them. I have information that central forces are carrying things hidden in their vehicles."

Legislative Issues and Tea Garden Workers

Targeting the BJP over legislative issues, she said, "You are trying to link the Women's Reservation Bill with delimitation because you want to divide the country."

The Budget session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029.

Reaching out to tea garden workers, Banerjee said her government would continue to work for their welfare.

"We take care of tea workers. I will ensure that pattas are given to all tea estate workers, along with wage hikes, and will seek legal opinion in cases where provident fund is not being given," the CM said.

She also urged voters to report any obstruction at polling booths. "If central forces try to prevent you from voting, lodge complaints," Banerjee added.

After addressing the public meeting, the TMC supremo led two roadshows in Siliguri and Jalpaiguri.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.