Mamata Banerjee Alleges Car Search Attempt by Central Forces

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims central forces tried to search her car, escalating tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections and raising concerns about the misuse of power.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mamata Banerjee alleges central forces attempted to search her car while travelling to Kolkata airport.

Banerjee accuses central ministers of bringing money into West Bengal and misusing their positions to influence the election.

TMC claims its leaders are being selectively targeted with intrusive vehicle checks by security personnel.

Banerjee alleges large-scale misuse of central machinery by the BJP to win the West Bengal state polls.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that central forces tried to search her car when she was travelling to Kolkata airport earlier in the day.

Addressing a poll rally here in Uttar Dinajpur district, Banerjee also accused the central ministers of "bringing in money" to the poll-bound state and "misusing their positions".

"Central forces tried to check my car when I was going to the Kolkata airport today. If you have the guts, you check my car every day," she said.

The TMC had on Tuesday alleged that only its leaders, specifically Abhishek Banerjee, have been "singled out for intrusive checks" of their vehicles by security personnel deputed for the West Bengal Assembly elections, based on "targeted instructions" from the poll panel.

"Why are only TMC leaders being singled out for such intrusive checks while others are spared? This is a clear case of selective targeting," the ruling party's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh had said.

There was no immediate response from the Election Commission to the TMC's allegations.

Alleging large-scale misuse of central machinery, Banerjee also said the BJP had "brought the entire government to win the state polls", adding she was aware of "what central forces are bringing" to Bengal.

"Central ministers are bringing in money. The finance minister is distributing cards. The EC should take strong action," the TMC supremo alleged.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.