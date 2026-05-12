Mamata Banerjee Shares Poem 'Brave' After Election Loss

Mamata Banerjee's new poem, 'Brave', offers a message of resilience and strength to Trinamool Congress workers following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Key Points Mamata Banerjee shares a poem 'Brave' as a literary response to the TMC's recent election defeat.

The poem emphasises courage, dignity, and inner strength in the face of adversity.

Banerjee's poem serves as a message of encouragement to demoralised TMC cadre.

The poem reflects on themes of resilience, loneliness, and moral conviction.

Banerjee uses poetry as an extension of her political communication.

In a reflective yet combative literary response to her party's recent poll defeat, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday shared a poem titled "Brave", invoking courage, dignity and inner strength in the face of adversity.

Written in simple, direct lines that are characteristic of Banerjee's political poetry, the poem comes across as both a personal reflection and a message to the demoralised TMC cadre after the BJP's victory in the just-concluded West Bengal Assembly polls that ended the party's 15-year rule in the state.

Themes Of Resilience In Mamata Banerjee's Poetry

"Be brave and strong," the former West Bengal chief minister wrote in the opening line.

"If you are always confident, then nobody can touch you," she wrote, while giving out a message to confront "brutes with a smile", stating -- "Your smile is your mental strength."

The poem repeatedly returns to the themes of resilience, loneliness and moral conviction.

"When you were born, you came alone, and when you will die, you have to be alone," it said, adding that "Your good work will work forever."

Political Messaging Through Verse

The poem, penned by the firebrand leader after she suffered one of the biggest setbacks of her political career as the TMC lost the state to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and she herself tasted electoral defeat from the Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata, gives out a message to her followers - "don't lose heart".

Banerjee has long used poetry and painting as extensions of her political communication. Over the years, she has published several collections of poems and often turns to verse during moments of political confrontation or crisis.

The latest poem also appears to mirror her public stance after the election results. Banerjee has maintained that she will continue fighting politically despite the poll defeat and accused authorities of allowing irregularities during the election.

Encouragement For TMC Supporters

The concluding lines of "Brave" strike a hopeful note -- "Ultimately, you will be the gainer, have that faith."

The poem was quickly circulated among TMC supporters on social media, with party leaders describing it as a message of encouragement at a time when the cadre is grappling with the transition from government to opposition benches.

"'Brave'. In an age of noise and fear, a beautiful and moving poem penned by Mamata Banerjee, a leader who has exemplified courage and integrity through her long years of public service," TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said in a post on X.

"Be brave. Smile through the storms. Hold your ground with dignity. The cowards will have no place in history, the strong will endure forever. Written today, May 12th," she added.

Banerjee's Creative Pursuits

Banerjee's last collection of poems was on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Titled "SIR: 26 in 26", it was released as the exercise was ongoing in the state.

With 163 published books to her credit according to her own recent statement, Banerjee has said on multiple occasions that she does not draw a pension as a former MP and had also forgone her salary as chief minister, with the earnings from royalties for her books and other creative works taking care of her personal expenses.

The TMC founder is known for her wide-ranging creative pursuits. A prolific author, she has written across genres, including poetry, short stories, essays and political commentary.

She is also a painter, with many of her creations having been exhibited in India and internationally. She has also composed songs and penned lyrics on a wide range of topics, from social themes and nature to human emotions.