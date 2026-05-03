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Home  » News » Mamata holds meet with counting agents ahead of results

Mamata holds meet with counting agents ahead of results

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 03, 2026 21:49 IST

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened a crucial meeting with Trinamool Congress counting agents in Bhabanipur, signaling her readiness for the upcoming assembly election vote count.

Mamata Banerjee addresses counting agents

IMAGE: A woman walks past in front of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC party supremo Mamata Banerjee's posters, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with TMC counting agents in Bhabanipur before the vote count.
  • The meeting aimed to prepare agents for the vote counting process in the West Bengal assembly election.
  • Firhad Hakim expressed confidence in Mamata Banerjee's victory in Bhabanipur.
  • TMC leaders emphasised the importance of agents staying updated and present at counting centres.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with her party's counting agents for the Bhabanipur constituency, from where she is seeking a re-election, on Sunday evening, hours before the counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly election is scheduled to begin.

In Bhanapur, the chief minister's principal challenger is the Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari who defeated her in the Nandigram constituency in 2021.

 

The meeting at the CM's Kalighat residence was attended by TMC leader and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, among others.

TMC Confident Of Victory

"Mamata Banerjee will win in Bhabanipur by a huge margin," Hakim asserted, while speaking to a vernacular news channel.

Claiming that the TMC has worked for the welfare of the people across the year, he asserted that Banerjee will take oath as the state's chief minister for the fourth consecutive term after the results.

Counting Agent Strategy

The meeting with the party chief was attended by the counting agents, TMC councillors and ward presidents in Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata, a party official said.

The TMC chief and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Saturday held a virtual meeting with counting agents of 291 assembly seats in which the party is contesting.

The two leaders told them that they should regularly update the leadership about the prevailing situation at counting centres and must remain there till the end of the exercise.

The Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) contested three seats in the Darjeeling hills following an arrangement with the TMC.

The two-phase assembly polls were held on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for 293 seats scheduled for May 4.

The Election Commission had on Saturday night countermanded the election for Falta assembly constituency in South 24Parganas district in view of reports about vitiation of the poll process there on April 29.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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