Why Mamata Banerjee's Court Appearance Is Under Scrutiny

Mamata Banerjee's recent appearance as an advocate in the Calcutta High Court has ignited controversy, prompting the Bar Council of India to investigate her enrolment and practice status amidst BJP accusations of a political stunt.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP criticises Mamata Banerjee's court appearance as a 'political stunt'.

Bar Council of India seeks report on Banerjee's advocate enrolment and practice status.

Questions raised about whether Banerjee's Bar licence was suspended during her tenure as Chief Minister.

TMC defends Banerjee, asserting her long-standing ties with the legal profession.

West Bengal Bar Council directed to provide records of Banerjee's enrolment and practice.

The BJP on Thursday termed Mamata Banerjee's appearance in the Calcutta High Court in advocate robes to argue a case in connection with the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal a "political stunt" even as the TMC maintained that she has long-standing ties with the legal profession.

This came after the Bar Council of India asked the West Bengal Bar Council to furnish a detailed report within 48 hours about Banerjee's enrolment and professional practice status.

According to prevalent practice, if a person holds a constitutional post or is gainfully employed, he has to get the bar licence suspended during the service. To practise law again, the same has to be revived.

BJP Questions Banerjee's Legal Standing

Senior BJP leader and advocate Koustav Bagchi said that if Banerjee was not enrolled in the voter rolls of the Bar Council of India, it could create complications for her.

"As per my information, she was not enrolled in the voter rolls of the Bar Council of India. If that is the situation, it could create serious problems for Mamata Banerjee in the coming days because the Bar Council has sought an explanation on the matter," Bagchi said.

He argued that merely holding a law degree did not qualify one to practise in courts and stressed the importance of formal legal training and professional discipline.

"One can have an LLB degree, but being an advocate is a Herculean task. One has to attend a senior's chamber and become acquainted with the discipline of this profession. One cannot simply wear robes and enter a court," he said.

Bagchi alleged that Banerjee's court appearance was driven by political considerations.

TMC Defends Banerjee's Legal Background

"I believe it was absolutely a political stunt chosen by Mamata Banerjee for the day. She chose this stunt only to remain in the news. Nothing more, nothing less," he added.

The TMC defended the party supremo's move, maintaining that Banerjee's legal background was being selectively questioned for political reasons even as the BJP insisted that norms governing legal practice should apply equally to everyone.

TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee said that Mamata Banerjee had been associated with the legal fraternity for decades. "She has been a Bar Council member since 1985," he told reporters, rejecting attempts to question her credentials.

Bar Council Demands Records

In a letter, the Bar Council of India (BCI) directed the secretary of the West Bengal Bar Council to furnish, within two days, complete records relating to Mamata Banerjee's enrolment as an advocate, if any, and her practice status during and after her tenure as chief minister from 2011 to 2026.

Additionally, the West Bengal Bar Council has been directed to provide certified copies of all relevant records, including enrolment registers, state roll entries, inward registers, correspondence files, suspension or cessation records, resumption records, and file notings.