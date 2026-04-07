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Banerjee Claims Voter Roll Purge Targets Matua and Minority Communities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 13:39 IST

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West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims that recent voter roll revisions are strategically removing minority voters, raising concerns about fairness in the upcoming elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee alleges voter roll deletions in West Bengal are targeting the Matua and minority communities.
  • Nearly 91 lakh voters have been removed from West Bengal electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
  • Banerjee claims her intervention in the Supreme Court led to the restoration of around 32 lakh names.
  • West Bengal assembly elections are scheduled for April 23 and April 29, with vote counting on May 4.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that names of people belonging to the Matua and minority communities were deleted from the post-SIR voter rolls in the state.

Addressing a rally at Chakdaha in Nadia district, Banerjee said that the TMC will stand by those whose names were excluded from the voter rolls, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

 

According to latest Election Commission data, nearly 91 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal after the SIR process.

Banerjee claimed that following her intervention in the Supreme Court, around 32 lakh names out of nearly 60 lakh cases under 'adjudication' had been restored.

Allegations of Community Targeting

"Names were being removed from the voter rolls by targeting specific communities... the Matuas, Rajbanshis and minorities," the CM alleged.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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