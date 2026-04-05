Mamata Banerjee Calls for 'Revenge' Votes Over Voter List Changes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is calling on voters to use their ballots to protest the deletion of names from electoral rolls, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the changes ahead of state assembly elections.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee urges voters to 'take revenge' for the deletion of names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Banerjee accuses Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP of being behind the deletion of voters' names in West Bengal.

The TMC chief raises concerns about potential EVM tampering and instructs party workers to demand replacements instead of repairs.

Banerjee claims the BJP is spreading misinformation against her regarding her actions on behalf of Muslims and the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

She alleges that migrant workers from Bengal are being deported from other states after being labelled as Bangladeshis.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged people to cast their votes to "take revenge" for the deletion of people's names from the electoral rolls.

The Trinamool Congress chief urged people whose names have been deleted from the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to move appeals before the tribunal.

Addressing an election rally at Samserganj, which was the epicentre of violence during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district in April 2025, she said, "Cast your votes to take revenge for deletion of people's names, and against the SIR so that the results reflect that."

Banerjee asked the TMC workers to remain vigilant till the counting date on May 4. Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.

In an apparent reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee alleged that he was behind the deletion of voters' names in West Bengal during the SIR exercise.

"If you have the guts, fight directly," she said.

Asking all TMC workers to be on guard during the poll period, Banerjee said, "I hope none of our booth agents will sell themselves off to the BJP, in the interest of West Bengal."

Claiming that EVM machines will be made to malfunction at some places, the TMC chief instructed party workers not to allow EC officials to repair the machines and instead demand replacements.

Speaking at the rally in support of Mohammed Nur Alam in Samserganj and Mohammed Amirul Islam in Farakka, Banerjee accused the BJP of spreading canards against her that she did not do much for the interest of the Muslims, maintaining that she has fought hard against the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Murshidabad witnessed violence during the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to the death of some persons including a father-son duo who were hacked to death by a mob, with the BJP accusing the TMC of engineering violent agitations in various parts of the district.

Claiming that development work has stalled owing to the assembly polls, she said, "They (EC) have transferred nearly 500 officers, but this is only for a month; work will begin again after that."

The chief minister accused the EC of "deleting names of some, while intimidating some others", in the name of SIR of electoral rolls.

Banerjee asked why the assembly polls could not be conducted with the same electoral rolls used in the 2024 general elections.

"If the voter list contained names of infiltrators, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister also won with their votes earlier, so they should have resigned first," she said.

Claiming that she and her party will never allow the establishment of detention camps in the name of NRC, Banerjee said, "That is why you are being vengeful against me."

She sought to remind that the Election Commission's authority over the state's administration is till completion of the election process.

Banerjee Addresses Concerns in Other Constituencies

Addressing another public meeting in Murshidabad district's Jiaganj, Banerjee said that in her own constituency Bhabanipur in Kolkata, 40,000 names have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

"All those who get to vote will cast their vote in favour of the TMC," she asserted, maintaining that even the BJP's supporters will not vote for the saffron brigade, and instead support the ruling party in Bengal.

Claiming that names of Hindus were also deleted in the SIR exercise, Banerjee said, "I am from a Hindu family, names of my family members have also been deleted."

She also alleged that the BJP was "spreading venom" in the name of religion, which stands for humanity.

The TMC chief asserted that migrant workers from Bengal staying in other states were being deported after being branded as Bangladeshis.

"I believe the ills perpetrated by the BJP will cause their downfall in 2026 itself," she said.

Pointing to the EC's action over clashes during a rally for BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's nomination from Bhabanipur, Banerjee claimed that it was not a political matter and that locals protested when saffron party supporters were "making derogatory gestures".

"But at the behest of the BJP, four police officers including a deputy commissioner, have been suspended," she alleged.

Asserting that she has fought all her life, Banerjee said, "I will not let go an inch of land without a fight."

The CM said the fight is between her and the BJP in all 294 constituencies in the state.

Banerjee also wondered why several senior officers of her government, who were earlier replaced from their positions by the EC, were being sent to poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

She alleged that officers who are relatives of BJP leaders have been deputed in West Bengal.

Party Discipline and Candidate Selection

Seeking to quell disquiet among some party leaders over denial of election ticket, Banerjee said at Samserganj that those who work for the people will be nominated.

Stating that she has learnt that TMC MLA Manirul Islam from Farakka filed nomination for the polls even after another leader Amirul Islam was given the ticket, Banerjee said, "I urge him to withdraw, but if he does not, I will ask district chairman Khalilur Rahman to suspend him from the party."

"Those who disrespect the party's decision will not be spared," she said.

The TMC has changed candidates in 74 seats out of 294 constituencies for the assembly polls, causing displeasure among some sitting MLAs who were denied tickets.

The CM also said the BJP brought in the AIMIM in collusion with "some traitors" in Bengal to divide Muslim votes.