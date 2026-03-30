Banerjee Accuses BJP of Inciting Societal Discord for Political Gain

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fiercely criticises the BJP, accusing them of fostering societal divisions and exploiting the chaos for economic advantage, sparking a major political row.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of inciting conflict among various sections of Indian society.

Banerjee alleges the BJP aims to exploit social divisions for economic gain and loot the country.

She criticises Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting they came to power through inciting riots.

Banerjee claims the BJP is attempting to create divisions between Hindus and Muslims, as well as within administrative and police services.

She alleges political interference by the BJP in the transfer of government officers to other states.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of stoking fight among all sections of society and claimed the saffron party wants to loot the country by taking advantage of the situation.

Addressing a poll rally here, the chief minister expressed strong reservations about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's political 'chargesheet' against the TMC government.

"The first chargesheet should be filed against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah, who came to power by stoking riots," she said.

"BJP is stoking a fight among all sections of society. It wants to loot the country, taking advantage of the situation evolving from such strife," she alleged while addressing the rally in Paschim Medinipur district.

Accusations of Division and Interference

She accused the BJP of trying to divide all -- from Hindu and Muslims to the administrative and police services.

She claimed that several government officers, including members of the civil service, who "used to work brilliantly," are now humiliated.

The West Bengal chief minister has been claiming that several senior officers have been "arbitrarily" removed to other poll-bound states by the poll panel on the insistence of the BJP, and has termed it a "political interference of the highest order".