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Home  » News » Banerjee Accuses Shah of Misdeeds, Defends TMC's Record

Banerjee Accuses Shah of Misdeeds, Defends TMC's Record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 29, 2026 13:39 IST

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West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retaliates against Amit Shah's accusations, asserting that the BJP plans to discontinue vital welfare programs and impose dietary restrictions if elected, raising concerns about the upcoming assembly polls.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah's chargesheet, accusing him of 'past deeds'.
  • Banerjee alleges the BJP will halt the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women if they win.
  • The TMC leader claims the BJP will restrict dietary preferences if they come to power in West Bengal.
  • Banerjee alleges 1.2 crore voter names were deleted ahead of the assembly polls.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released a political 'chargesheet' against the TMC government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that he should be chargesheeted "for his past deeds".

Addressing a poll rally in Purulia, she also claimed that the BJP would stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women if it comes to power.

 

The TMC supremo also alleged that there would be restrictions on people's dietary preferences if the BJP ruled the state.

"If the BJP comes to power, people will not be able to eat fish, meat and eggs. They will stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme," Banerjee alleged.

Mamata further alleged that 1.2 crore names of voters have been deleted through SIR ahead of the assembly polls.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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