Malegaon Blasts Case: Truth Has Come Out Now, Says BJP Leader

Following the Bombay High Court's decision to discharge four accused, a BJP leader asserts that the truth has finally surfaced regarding the 2006 Malegaon blasts case, alleging false implication of innocent individuals.

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Key Points Bombay High Court discharged four accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts case.

BJP leader Girish Mahajan alleges that innocent people were falsely implicated in the Malegaon blasts.

Mahajan claims the Congress party politicised the Malegaon blast case.

The NIA later investigated the blasts and arrested right-wing extremists, after the initial probe arrested nine Muslim men.

The 2006 Malegaon blasts resulted in 31 deaths and 312 injuries.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Wednesday alleged that some persons were falsely implicated in the 2006 Malegaon blasts case, but truth has now come out with the Bombay High Court discharging four accused.

Bombay High Court Discharges Accused

He was speaking to reporters here after the high court discharged the four accused - Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh, Manohar Ram Singh Narwaria and Lokesh Sharma - and quashed a special court order framing charges against them.

They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and criminal conspiracy, and also under the stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA).

BJP Leader Alleges Political Conspiracy

Speaking to reporters here after the court verdict, Mahajan said, "Congress party had created a huge issue out of the Malegaon blast (case). Without any reason, some people were implicated in the case. Now the truth has come out."

"The accused persons have been released (discharged). They were falsely and deliberately framed," the water resources minister added.

Mahajan alleged that the case had been politicised, and said the latest court order vindicated those who maintained that innocent people were targeted.

Background of the 2006 Malegaon Blasts

On September 8, 2006, four bombs exploded in Nashik district's Malegaon town - three inside the premises of Hamidia Masjid and Bada Kabrastan just after Friday prayers and the fourth in Mushawarat Chowk - claiming 31 lives and injuring 312 persons.

The state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which initially probed the case, had arrested nine Muslim men in connection with the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which later took over the case, claimed the blasts were the handiwork of right-wing extremists and arrested these four accused. The nine Muslim men had been discharged from the case by a special court.

The Malegaon blasts case has seen multiple shifts in investigation and accusations over the years. Initially, the Maharashtra ATS arrested nine Muslim men, but the NIA later implicated right-wing extremists. The case highlights the complexities of investigating terror-related incidents and the potential for political ramifications.