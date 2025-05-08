HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Malegaon blast case judgment likely on July 31

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 08, 2025 15:08 IST

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Thursday said it will likely give the judgment in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on July 31, noting that the matter has voluminous documents and it needs some time to deliver the verdict.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Almost 17 years after the blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had on April 19 reserved the verdict for May 8.

However, Special Judge A K Lahoti, presiding over the case, kept it for the next date.

 

The judge told the accused persons, present in the court, that the case has voluminous documents, and it will take some time to pass the judgment.

He asked all the accused in the case to be present on July 31, the next date.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 323 witnesses, of whom 34 turned hostile.

Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pragya Thakur, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni are facing trial in the case under the provisions the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
