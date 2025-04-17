Judge in Malegaon blast case gets extension till Aug 31

The Bombay high court has extended till August 31 the tenure of special NIA judge AK Lahoti, who is conducting trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, days after it issued an order for his transfer to Nashik.

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard at a blast site outside a mosque in Malegaon, 260 km northeast of Mumbai, September 29, 2008. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Lahoti's name featured in the annual transfer list of judges, issued earlier by the registrar general of the high court.

As per the notification issued earlier this month, he was posted to a court in Nashik and the transfer order was to come into effect after the reopening of courts on June 9 following summer vacation.

However, a fresh notification mentioned that Lahoti's tenure has been stayed till August 31, enabling him to pass the verdict in the case that is in the final stage of trial.

Six persons were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

BJP leader and former Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others are being tried for their alleged involvement in the case.

The accused are facing prosecution under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011.