HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Make women pregnant, earn lakhs: Bihar police busts scam

Make women pregnant, earn lakhs: Bihar police busts scam

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2025 10:59 IST

x

In a recent operation, Bihar Police busted a fraudulent scheme operating under the guise of 'All India Pregnant Job Service', which deceived men with promises of substantial payments for impregnating childless women.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay.com

The scam, centered in Kahuara village within Nawada district's Nardiganj subdivision, led to the arrest of three persons, according to media reports.

The perpetrators -- Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar, and Rahul Kumar -- utilised Facebook to advertise their deceptive services, luring unsuspecting men with the prospect of earning up to Rs 10 lakh for fathering a child.

 

Interested individuals were instructed to provide personal documents, including Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar cards, along with selfies, under the pretense of registration.

Subsequently, the scammers extracted money from these men, citing fees for registration and hotel bookings.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Imran Pervez elaborated on the modus operandi, stating, "They provided 'All India Pregnant Job Service' and also ran a 'Playboy Service'. They put advertisements on Facebook and in the name of registration, they collected personal information and money from the callers."

Authorities confiscated six mobile phones containing WhatsApp chats, customer photographs, audio recordings, and bank transaction details from the arrested perpetrators.

Another such incident had come to light in November 2024, where unemployed men were targeted with promises of easy money in exchange for fatherhood.

These schemes involved fake social media posts offering hefty sums and property shares to men willing to impregnate women within a specified timeframe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Govt warns against new scam targeting potential investors
Govt warns against new scam targeting potential investors
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
How I Nearly Got Scammed!
How I Nearly Got Scammed!
'Time-machine to reverse ageing': Couple's 35-cr con
'Time-machine to reverse ageing': Couple's 35-cr con
What Is A Front-Running Scam?
What Is A Front-Running Scam?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid!

webstory image 2

5 Special Recipes For Lohri, Sankranti And Pongal

webstory image 3

5 Amazing Benefits Of Raw Turmeric

VIDEOS

2-year-old Saint 'Kunj Baba' is centre of attraction at Maha Kumbh4:35

2-year-old Saint 'Kunj Baba' is centre of attraction at...

Maha Kumbh: Aghoris celebrate 'Masaan Holi'4:30

Maha Kumbh: Aghoris celebrate 'Masaan Holi'

Laser show organised in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela1:37

Laser show organised in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD