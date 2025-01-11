Make women pregnant, earn lakhs: Bihar police busts scam

In a recent operation, Bihar Police busted a fraudulent scheme operating under the guise of 'All India Pregnant Job Service', which deceived men with promises of substantial payments for impregnating childless women.

The scam, centered in Kahuara village within Nawada district's Nardiganj subdivision, led to the arrest of three persons, according to media reports.

The perpetrators -- Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar, and Rahul Kumar -- utilised Facebook to advertise their deceptive services, luring unsuspecting men with the prospect of earning up to Rs 10 lakh for fathering a child.

Interested individuals were instructed to provide personal documents, including Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar cards, along with selfies, under the pretense of registration.

Subsequently, the scammers extracted money from these men, citing fees for registration and hotel bookings.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Imran Pervez elaborated on the modus operandi, stating, "They provided 'All India Pregnant Job Service' and also ran a 'Playboy Service'. They put advertisements on Facebook and in the name of registration, they collected personal information and money from the callers."

Authorities confiscated six mobile phones containing WhatsApp chats, customer photographs, audio recordings, and bank transaction details from the arrested perpetrators.

Another such incident had come to light in November 2024, where unemployed men were targeted with promises of easy money in exchange for fatherhood.

These schemes involved fake social media posts offering hefty sums and property shares to men willing to impregnate women within a specified timeframe.