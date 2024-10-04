News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 'Time-machine to reverse ageing': UP couple dupes people of Rs 35 cr

'Time-machine to reverse ageing': UP couple dupes people of Rs 35 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 04, 2024 16:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 'time machine', the promise of turning the clock back four decades and a couple that went into hiding after making around Rs 35 crore by duping those desperate to be young.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Raju Shrestha/Pixabay.com

It may sound like a plot of a Bollywood potboiler but is straight out of the Kanpur crime files.

Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife Rashmi Dubey opened a therapy centre, Revival World, in the Saket Nagar area in Kanpur where they claimed to provide 'hyperbaric oxygen therapy' inside the 'time machine' that could undo years of ageing within months, according to police.

 

Rajeev and Rashmi introduced a pyramid scheme. They lured new customers with the promise of handsome concessions and high returns in a short span of time, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said on Friday.

They also distributed pamphlets and put up hoardings claiming that the polluted air of Kanpur was causing people to age rapidly and their age-reversing 'time machine' could transform 65-year-olds into 25-year-olds, the DCP said.

The accused couple offered several packages ranging from Rs 6,000 for 10 sessions to Rs 90,000 for a three-year reward system, she added.

The fraud came to light after one of the victims, Renu Singh, lodged a police complaint alleging that she was duped of Rs 7 lakh by Rajeev and Rashmi.

In her complaint, Singh expressed apprehension that the accused might have fled abroad after being exposed.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the couple under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), DCP Sharma said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the couple duped several others and amassed more than Rs 35 crore on the pretext of turning the elderly into 25-year-olds with their therapy, she said.

The machine used by the accused at their therapy centre is being examined by experts, the officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Have you been scammed by fake Kerala lottery online?
Have you been scammed by fake Kerala lottery online?
Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud
Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud
Farmer takes on cybercriminal, recovers lakhs
Farmer takes on cybercriminal, recovers lakhs
We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions
We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions
Kejriwal shifts to party MP's house in Lutyens' Delhi
Kejriwal shifts to party MP's house in Lutyens' Delhi
Markets turn topsy-turvy; BSE, NSE slump nearly 1%
Markets turn topsy-turvy; BSE, NSE slump nearly 1%
Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya
Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Cybercriminals fake courtroom, dupe exec of Rs 59 lakh

Cybercriminals fake courtroom, dupe exec of Rs 59 lakh

Rs 900 Crores Cyber Scams Prevented!

Rs 900 Crores Cyber Scams Prevented!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances