Mahua Moitra drops media houses as parties in court plea

Source: PTI
October 31, 2023 13:50 IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday sought to delete as parties several media houses from her plea before the Delhi high court against circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content against her.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament premises during the monsoon session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Counsel for Moitra, while stating that he was not pressing any interim relief in the matter at this stage, told Justice Sachin Datta that the lawsuit would only continue against two defendants -- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

 

The court on Tuesday permitted the TMC MP to file an amended memo of parties in view of her wish to delete all defendants except Dubey and Dehadrai, and also bring appropriate changes in the pleadings in the matter.

The court then listed the case for hearing in December.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
