Rediff.com  » News » HC order on azaan being implemented in stages, no force to be used: Bommai

HC order on azaan being implemented in stages, no force to be used: Bommai

Source: PTI
April 05, 2022 16:47 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday the azaan issue would be addressed by taking everyone into confidence and not by force.

Some-right wing outfits and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

 

Responding to questions from reporters, Bommai said there is a high court order regarding azaan (call for prayer) and there is another order asking as to why the first one has not been implemented.

The high court order even specifies the sound decibel level, and  installation of decibel meters at district level. The high court order is being implemented in stages, he said.

"It is a job which needs to be done by taking everyone into confidence, it is not a job to be done by force in any way", the chief minister said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
