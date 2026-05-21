Maharashtra To Invoke MCOCA Against Cattle Smugglers

The Maharashtra government is set to crack down on cattle smuggling by invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against repeat offenders.

Key Points Maharashtra government directs authorities to invoke MCOCA against repeated cattle smugglers.

Circular outlines guidelines for preventing illegal cattle transportation and unauthorised slaughterhouses.

Government cites Article 48 of the Constitution regarding preservation of cattle breeds.

District collectors to establish joint check-posts at entry points into Maharashtra.

Emergency helpline number 112 to be used for reporting cattle smuggling and illegal slaughterhouses.

The Devendra Fadnavis government on Thursday issued a circular directing authorities to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against individuals, gangs and organisations repeatedly involved in cattle smuggling, an official said.

The circular, issued by the state home department, laid down detailed guidelines for preventing illegal cattle transportation, unauthorised slaughterhouses and illegal slaughter, while calling for strict enforcement of relevant laws.

MCOCA Action Against Organised Cattle Smuggling

"The police machinery concerned should investigate cases as per prevailing rules and initiate action under MCOCA against persons, gangs or organisations involved in organised and repeated cattle smuggling activities," the government resolution stated.

Referring to Article 48 of the Constitution, the government said states are expected to take steps for preserving and improving breeds of cows, calves and other milch and draught cattle and to prohibit their slaughter.

The government said it had received representations from various organisations seeking action against cattle smuggling, illegal transportation of bovines and unauthorised slaughterhouses.

Such activities also posed law and order concerns, the government pointed out.

Enforcement of Animal Preservation Laws

The circular directed all field-level offices to ensure strict implementation of Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act 1976, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, and other related rules.

Municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats have been asked to identify unauthorised and unlicensed slaughterhouses within their jurisdictions and initiate action as per rules.

The transport department has been instructed to conduct regular inspections of vehicles allegedly involved in illegal cattle transportation and take action under the Motor Vehicles Act and other applicable laws.

Nodal Officers and Check-Posts

The government also directed all police commissionerates, offices of superintendents of police, the animal husbandry commissionerate and transport commissionerate to appoint independent nodal officers and make their contact numbers available to departments concerned and citizens.

District collectors in border districts have been asked to establish joint check-posts at entry points into Maharashtra from neighbouring states with participation from police, transport, local self-government bodies and animal husbandry officials.

The GR further directed departments concerned to form joint flying squads to take action against illegal cattle transportation and unauthorised slaughterhouses.

Emergency Helpline and Slaughter Facilities

"Complaints regarding cattle smuggling, illegal transportation of bovines and unauthorised slaughterhouses received on the emergency helpline number 112 should be acted upon immediately by the police machinery concerned," the GR said.

Temporary slaughter facilities permitted on religious grounds in Mumbai under provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, must strictly comply with cleanliness, biomedical waste management and public health and safety norms, it added.

The government said district collectors outside commissionerate areas and police commissioners in commissionerate jurisdictions would be responsible for strict implementation and periodic review of the directions.