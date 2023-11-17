Sena factions confront each other on eve of Thackeray's death anniversary

Workers of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray of Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday came face to face and shouted slogans against each other at the memorial of party founder late Bal Thackeray, whose 11th death anniversary will be observed on Friday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the eve of his death anniversary, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar, Mumbai, November 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The crowd was dispersed by police, an official said.

While workers of the Shiv Sena shouted that the party belongs to them, those owing allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray responded with "traitors go back" slogans.

The incident took place after Chief Minister Shinde arrived at the memorial at Shivaji Park in Dadar to pay tribute to Bal Thackeray.

"Maintaining law and order is everyone's responsibility. I pay homage a day earlier to ensure there is no law and order problems. I condemn the attempt to disrupt peace," Shinde said.

"After I left, (Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Desai and Anil Parab came with supporters and shouted slogans against me, An unnecessary attempt was made to disrupt peace," he added.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled the late Shiv Sena founder's dream of constructing a Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

It will be inaugurated on the eve of late Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary, he pointed out.

Thackeray was born on January 23 in 1926, while the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

Shinde said his government was working to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of Bal Thackeray.

Krishna Hegde, spokesperson of the Shiv Sena said, like last year, CM Shinde paid tribute at the Shivaji Park memorial on the eve of the death anniversary to avoid any conflict.

He was accompanied by senior leaders and left Shivaji Park some time later, the spokesperson said.

"Everything was peaceful till we saw the arrival of (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Anil Desai and MLC Anil Parab, who had come with a group of people to disturb the peaceful and solemn occasion. This was a deliberate attempt to create ruckus and a law and order situation," Hegde alleged.

"This was uncalled for. Balasaheb Thackeray belongs to everyone and all can pay tribute to him. If they (Uddhav faction) want to truly show respect to Balaseheb Thackeray, then they must first follow his ideology," he added.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Shinde and both factions have since been trying to claim the legacy of Bal Thackeray, reverentially called 'Hinduhriday Samrat' by supporters.

Meanwhile, an official said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Choudhary and additional commissioners of all regions in the city are at the spot to maintain and law and order.

A large contingent of police has been stationed at Shivaji Park to maintain law and order, he added.