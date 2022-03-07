News
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to judicial remand for 14 days

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to judicial remand for 14 days

Source: PTI
March 07, 2022 14:01 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on his way to court after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, March 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo.

Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate after being questioned for about five hours at the probe agency's office in south Mumbai.

 

The Nationalist Congress Party leader was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his ED remand on Monday.

The court sent him in judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.   

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
