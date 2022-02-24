News
Rediff.com  » News » Nawab Malik can have home food, lawyer allowed during questioning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 24, 2022 20:47 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Thursday allowed Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik's plea seeking home food and medicines while in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

IMAGE: Members of various parties including Shiv Sena stage a protest against the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik by the ED, in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue, Mantralaya, in Mumbai, February 24, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court also allowed his lawyer to be present within visible distance during interrogation.

Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, was arrested on Wednesday by the ED in an alleged money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

 

After he was remanded in ED custody till March 3, Malik's lawyer had filed an application seeking home food and medicines for him.

Special judge for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act RN Rokade granted the plea.

The court also permitted Malik's prayer seeking the presence of lawyer during interrogation by the Central agency.

Advocate Bhumika Gada, his lawyer, is allowed to remain present "from a visible distance," but "beyond hearing", the court said.

She shall not "make any consultation" with the accused during interrogation, the court said, adding the lawyer should not interfere in the probe in any way.

Malik was arrested under the PMLA on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours.

The ED case is based on an FIR lodged recently by the National Investigation Agency against the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and others.

The NIA filed the criminal complaint under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
